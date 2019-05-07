Drive investment strategy, satisfy investors and enable full transparency from investor through to the asset.

Grow revenue, reduce costs, gain insight and improve customer service by managing assets and operations on one platform.

Differentiate and scale your business faster, and with more confidence using a single connected software platform and mobile apps.

Do more with innovative property management software and services for any size business, in every real estate market. We’re here to help.

Join thousands of businesses worldwide that choose Yardi property management software and services to optimise every aspect of their operations.

“Yardi helps us deliver connected solutions, efficient staff, which all feeds into a positive resident experience. That’s about all we can ask for from a PropTech provider.”

“Yardi’s comprehensive marketing solutions were a pivotal draw in our decision. RentCafe will give us the ability to offer booking journeys which will improve engagement, increase leads and ultimately fill buildings quicker.”

“We chose to invest in a modern technology platform to power the success of this high-profile project from the ground up. “

How long has Yardi been in business? In 1984, Anant Yardi created “Basic Property Management” for the Apple II computer and sold it to our first customer, Sabaco Realtors. Since then, Yardi has grown dramatically to become the leading provider of software solutions for the real estate industry.

What real estate asset classes does Yardi serve? Our solutions increase efficiency and reduce costs for a global client base of public, private and nonprofit organisations. Markets we serve include commercial office, retail, industrial and logistics, residential, build to rent and student, coworking, airports and ports.

What is Yardi property management software? Our complete real estate management solutions include software for investment management, asset management, property management, accounting, marketing and leasing, procurement, business intelligence, eLearning and much more. We have multiple options for all portfolio types and sizes, from large multinational enterprises to small and midsize holdings.

What types of services does Yardi offer? In addition to property management software implementation and support, we offer a number of services including SEO and PPC management, call center answering and full-service invoice processing and payment.

How long does it take to implement Yardi solutions? The time required to implement property management software depends on the solution and the portfolio. In some instances, you can get up and running in a day. More sophisticated implementations can take months to ensure all your needs are met.

What types of client support does Yardi provide? Our client services team assists with implementation and provides in-person support and online training at every stage of the client’s product experience. Many team members, such as Certified Energy Managers, have earned accreditation that enables specialised client support. Additionally, clients can access on-demand support articles, videos and eLearning classes.

How much does Yardi cost? Yardi software and service solutions range in price depending on the product, market and portfolio. Designed to increase revenue and reduce expenses, many clients find that our offerings pay for themselves.

Does Yardi participate in industry events? We showcase innovation and best practices at major trade events staged by UKAA, Property Week, Build to Rent Forum, INREV, EPRA, UK PropTech Association, GCUC and many more. Our contributions include event sponsorship, participation in panels and roundtables, keynote addresses, grants and thought leadership content. View our events schedule.

How does Yardi support its communities? As an integral part of the global communities in which we operate, Yardi contributes volunteer time and financial support to organisations dedicated to housing, health services, disaster recovery and other humanitarian services. See how Yardi gives back.